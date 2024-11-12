Honolulu District Wins Two Awards at 2024 USACE National Award Ceremony

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District received National Recognition in two different categories this year awarded during 2024 USACE National Award Ceremony: USACE Project Delivery Team of the Year – Excellence and USACE Program Manager of the Year.



“I am extraordinarily proud of the District’s ability to pull together and you are well deserving of this phenomenal accomplishment,” said Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District.



USACE Project Delivery Team of the Year



The District won the 2024 USACE Project Delivery Team of the Year Award for its phenomenal performance on the Command and Control Facility Project on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, which is the U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters building recently named the Frederick C. Weyand Command Center.



“The C2F project was a once in lifetime construction contract which one rarely encounters during their time at USACE,” said Gerald Young, Senior Project Engineer with Honolulu District. “It was a challenging one, working on three separate phases each with different contractors, over a span of 12 years. It took a lot of people to accomplish this and it was through the talent pool of the District and their perseverance that made this project a success.”



From the beginning this project was challenged with scope and programming changes, however, through close schedule coordination, communication, data management, continuity, and construction oversight, the team persevered.



Following the USACE Headquarters Civil Works and Military Programs’ Director designating it as a “Mega Project,” the team utilized the controls provided in the Engineering and Construction Bulletin 2014-14 and the 2016-16 update.



The three-tiered governance structure, facilitated partnering, and Design and Construction Evaluations were especially impactful in the PDT’s success.



This structure ensured visibility, accountability, clear communications, and timely decision-making and was essential to the success of this program and empowered the PDT to effectively engage General Officers and Senior Executive Service leaders at the right time, with the right information to enable decision making and inserting influence to keep the program on track.



During the planning, programming, and into design of this facility, the requirement of the Army changed. When the project started, USARPAC was a 3-Star command.



Then the organization was changed leading to a 25% staffing reduction. Finally, USARPAC was designated a 4-Star command, and grew to over 900 personnel needing to be housed in the complex.



There was a huge effort to change the scope and design of this facility each time the USARPAC organization transformed.



The Frederick C. Weyand Command Center is essential for the command and control of the Army within the Pacific.



USACE Program Manager of the Year



Brad Scully was selected as the USACE Program Manager of the Year for his efforts managing a program of nearly 100 active Military Construction and Operation and Maintenance, Army funded projects in design and construction valued at $2.5 billion for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii.



Having served USACE for 37 years, his overall military program represents the majority of the Honolulu District’s workload, with record setting execution over the past two fiscal years.



Mr. Scully has also been vital to the district’s Hawaii Water Infrastructure Program.



After a series of water line breaks and infrastructure failures within Hawaii military programs, he rose to the challenge as the Program Manager and lead of the HWIP team which predates the newly established Hawaii Infrastructure Task Force.



HWIP includes an unconstrained plan to focus on the water system, wastewater system, and electrical systems across US Army Garrison-Hawaii, resulting in the development of a 9-year plan of approximately $1.24B in water projects.

