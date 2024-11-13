Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking boat south of Long Beach, NY [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking boat south of Long Beach, NY

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    A Coast Guard Station Jones Beach crew rescues three individuals from the water after their vessel sank near the SS Iberia shipwreck off the coast of Suffolk County, New York, Nov. 10, 2024. Station Jones Beach responded despite being part of the Force Alignment Initiative Station Impacts, demonstrating the Coast Guard’s layered search and rescue approach in coordination with local and state partners. The survivors were transported to a nearby marina for medical evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 16:51
    Photo ID: 8751987
    VIRIN: 241110-G-G0101-1003
    Resolution: 384x512
    Size: 37.7 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking boat south of Long Beach, NY
    Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking boat south of Long Beach, NY
    Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking boat south of Long Beach, NY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download