Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking boat south of Long Beach, NY

A Coast Guard Station Jones Beach crew rescues three individuals from the water after their vessel sank near the SS Iberia shipwreck off the coast of Suffolk County, New York, Nov. 10, 2024. Station Jones Beach responded despite being part of the Force Alignment Initiative Station Impacts, demonstrating the Coast Guard’s layered search and rescue approach in coordination with local and state partners. The survivors were transported to a nearby marina for medical evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)