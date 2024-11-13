Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Home AFB Readiness Display [Image 3 of 3]

    Mountain Home AFB Readiness Display

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Airman Donovin Watson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Theodore Debauge, assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, moves equipment to storage at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 17, 2024. The equipment Debauge was transporting enables our wing weapon system to strike fear into our adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donovin Watson)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 16:55
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Transport
    Port
    Equipment
    Readiness

