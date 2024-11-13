Mountain Home AFB Readiness Display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Theodore Debauge, assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, moves equipment to storage at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 17, 2024. The equipment Debauge was transporting enables our wing weapon system to strike fear into our adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donovin Watson)