U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Theodore Debauge, assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, moves equipment to storage at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 17, 2024. The equipment Debauge was transporting enables our wing weapon system to strike fear into our adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donovin Watson)
|10.17.2024
|11.13.2024 16:55
|8751983
|241017-F-TN397-1087
|5138x3419
|6.04 MB
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
This work, Mountain Home AFB Readiness Display [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Donovin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.