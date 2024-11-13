University of North Dakota’s mascot, the Fighting Hawk, cheers during the annual military appreciation day at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Nov. 9, 2024. UND donated game day tickets to active duty military members and veterans in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8751951
|VIRIN:
|241109-F-VI066-1009
|Resolution:
|4868x3239
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.