348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day

University of North Dakota’s mascot, the Fighting Hawk, cheers during the annual military appreciation day at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Nov. 9, 2024. UND donated game day tickets to active duty military members and veterans in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)