Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    University of North Dakota’s mascot, the Fighting Hawk, cheers during the annual military appreciation day at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Nov. 9, 2024. UND donated game day tickets to active duty military members and veterans in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 16:40
    Photo ID: 8751951
    VIRIN: 241109-F-VI066-1009
    Resolution: 4868x3239
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day
    348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day
    348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day
    348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day
    348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honored during UND military appreciation day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download