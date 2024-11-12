Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 4 of 5]

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    241112-N-KC192-1014 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and director, Defense Health Network (DHN) - Atlantic, presents Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Gunnar Amey, assigned to NMFL, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a joint DHN - Atlantic and NMFL all hands call held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Nov. 12, 2024. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

