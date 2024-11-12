Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Aerospace Museum Exhibit Open to the Public [Image 29 of 29]

    Navy Aerospace Museum Exhibit Open to the Public

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Photo of the Skylab command module that once carried NASA Astronaut Joseph Kerwin, a Naval Aerospace Physician into space, now on display in the Naval Aerospace Medicine exhibit of the National Naval Aviation Museum, Oct. 29. NMOTC is the Navy’s leader in operational medicine and trains specialty providers for aviation, surface, submarine, expeditionary, and special operations communities. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class William Frye FMF/AW)

    Naval Aerospace Medicine Exhibit opened at National Naval Aviation Museum

    National Naval Aviation Museum
    Navy Medicine
    NAMI
    NSTI
    NMOTC

