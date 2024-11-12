Navy Aerospace Museum Exhibit Open to the Public

Photo of the Skylab command module that once carried NASA Astronaut Joseph Kerwin, a Naval Aerospace Physician into space, now on display in the Naval Aerospace Medicine exhibit of the National Naval Aviation Museum, Oct. 29. NMOTC is the Navy’s leader in operational medicine and trains specialty providers for aviation, surface, submarine, expeditionary, and special operations communities. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class William Frye FMF/AW)
