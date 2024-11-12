Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMV-22B Osprey Lands at Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 3 of 3]

    CMV-22B Osprey Lands at Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Nov. 7, 2024) - A U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey attached to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward-Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF), prepares for landing at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. The VRM-30 detachment is part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington is 7th Fleet's premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 20:54
    Photo ID: 8749611
    VIRIN: 241107-N-OG286-1082
    Resolution: 7564x5043
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Japan
    Atsugi
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    Navy
    Visit

