    House Speaker Johnson visits Walter Reed on Veterans Day [Image 8 of 12]

    House Speaker Johnson visits Walter Reed on Veterans Day

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    The 56th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) on Veterans Day 2024 to thank patients, their families and staff for their service and sacrifices. WRNMMC Director U.S. Navy CAPT. (Dr.) Melissa Austin and U.S. Army Maj. Ajus Ninan, Department Chief of the Warrior Family Coordination Cell at Walter Reed, welcomed Speaker Johnson to Walter Reed and escorted him during his visit honoring those who served and continue to serve in uniform, their families, and also those providing their care at the nation's medical center.

