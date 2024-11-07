Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Training at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3]

    CBRN Training at Whiteman Air Force Base

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 509th Bomb Wing conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Oct. 3, 2024. During the class, Airmen are trained on how to properly inspect and wear the mission-oriented protective gear that can help save their life in the event of a CBRN attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos)

    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 14:44
    This work, CBRN Training at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    Wings Over Whiteman
    AFGSC
    Extended Deterrence Dialogue

