U.S. Airmen from the 509th Bomb Wing conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Oct. 3, 2024. During the class, Airmen are trained on how to properly inspect and wear the mission-oriented protective gear that can help save their life in the event of a CBRN attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos)