Staff Sgt. Joey Edwards, an intelligence analyst and NCO in charge for the Army eSports team, Marketing and Engagement Brigade, is interviewed during the USO Commander's Cup Dec. 3, 2023 (Courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 12:45
|Photo ID:
|8748680
|VIRIN:
|231203-A-ZZ999-1015
|Resolution:
|5549x3699
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, eSports [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Intel analyst follows eSports dream
No keywords found.