    Coast Guard establishes new JROTC program at Innovation High School in Orlando [Image 1 of 7]

    Coast Guard establishes new JROTC program at Innovation High School in Orlando

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    Coast Guard Capt. Willie Carmichael, chief of staff of Coast Guard Seventh District, passes the guidon to a Innovation High School lead JROTC cadet during the Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) unit establishment ceremony at Innovation High School Orlando, Florida, Nov. 8, 2024. Innovation High School’s Coast Guard JROTC unit is the 12th in the nation and is the largest to-date, with over 190 cadets enrolled in the inaugural semester. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

    JROTC, Coast Guard, D7, District 7, Innovation High School

