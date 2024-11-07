Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force liaison naval officers for visit [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force liaison naval officers for visit

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, left, commander, Task Force 70, welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Toshihiko Sawada, commander, Fleet Escort Flotilla 1, and other JMSDF liaison naval officers in the in-port cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a visit, in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9. CTF 70 has operational control of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and all independently deployed cruisers and destroyers that deploy or transit through 7th Fleet’s area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    JMSDF
    ship tour
    alliances
    CTF 70
    Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk

