Soldier-musicians create tunes, perform at university

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert McCarty, with 198th Army Band, 99th Readiness Division, U.S. Army Reserve, plays his tuba during a concert at Houghton University, New York, on September 11, 2024. Army bands perform at ceremonies, parades, festivals, professional sporting events, concerts, and serve as musical ambassadors of our Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Shaiyla Hakeem)