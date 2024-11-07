Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier-musicians create tunes, perform at university [Image 16 of 16]

    Soldier-musicians create tunes, perform at university

    HOUGHTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Shaiyla Hakeem 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert McCarty, with 198th Army Band, 99th Readiness Division, U.S. Army Reserve, plays his tuba during a concert at Houghton University, New York, on September 11, 2024. Army bands perform at ceremonies, parades, festivals, professional sporting events, concerts, and serve as musical ambassadors of our Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Shaiyla Hakeem)

