Keris MAREX 24: Mortar Systems, Machine gun range

Indonesian marines with 10th Marine Infantry Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, fire Pindad MO-3 80mm mortar systems during Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 on Galang Island, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 8, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)