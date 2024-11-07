Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military personel interact with the public on Broadway Pier Pavilion During Fleet Week San Diego 2024. [Image 2 of 10]

    Military personel interact with the public on Broadway Pier Pavilion During Fleet Week San Diego 2024.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Rolle 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Kemper Maxwell, attached to 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, explains the function of a rifle to a Fleet Week San Diego attendee on Broadway Pier during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 10, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 23:39
    Photo ID: 8746819
    VIRIN: 241110-N-GN902-1002
    Resolution: 2207x2942
    Size: 871.1 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military personel interact with the public on Broadway Pier Pavilion During Fleet Week San Diego 2024. [Image 10 of 10], by SA Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    CNRSW
    Broadway pier
    Public interaction
    FWSD2024
    FWSD 2024

