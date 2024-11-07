Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Assigned To HSC-9 Conduct a Routine Flight on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 10 of 11]

    Sailors Assigned To HSC-9 Conduct a Routine Flight on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class John Kainoa, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, observes the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) from an MH-60S Seahawk during a routine take off, Nov. 9, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Group Sail. Group Sail is the first at-sea integrated phase training event during a routine deployment training cycle. It is designed to challenge the Gerald R. Ford CSG’s ability to use the capabilities of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and embarked Information Warfare team as a cohesive Strike Group to meet Navy and Joint Warfighting requirements that increases war-fighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 20:29
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
