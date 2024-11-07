11th MEU executes 5k Hike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mitchell Gunter, the technical information operations officer with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participates in a 5k conditioning hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 8, 2024. The 11th MEU command element conducted a five-kilometer forced march in order to enhance physical conditioning and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)