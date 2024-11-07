Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU executes 5k Hike

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mitchell Gunter, the technical information operations officer with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participates in a 5k conditioning hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 8, 2024. The 11th MEU command element conducted a five-kilometer forced march in order to enhance physical conditioning and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 18:04
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    hike
    Marine Corps Birthday
    5K
    Readiness
    Teamwork
    unit cohesion

