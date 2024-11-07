U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mitchell Gunter, the technical information operations officer with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participates in a 5k conditioning hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 8, 2024. The 11th MEU command element conducted a five-kilometer forced march in order to enhance physical conditioning and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8745678
|VIRIN:
|241109-M-EA576-1061
|Resolution:
|4341x2894
|Size:
|958.55 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU executes 5k Hike, by GySgt Stephanie Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.