Kansas City Levees Program Manager Discusses Project with Local Reporter

Scott Mensing, Kansas City Levees program manager, shows Eric Adler, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, the equipment and facilities at the Armourdale Pump Station in Kansas City, Kan. on Apr. 4, 2024. Mensing, a graduate of the Leadership Development Program, now serves as the program coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District.