    Kansas City Levees Program Manager Discusses Project with Local Reporter [Image 11 of 11]

    Kansas City Levees Program Manager Discusses Project with Local Reporter

    KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Scott Mensing, Kansas City Levees program manager, shows Eric Adler, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, the equipment and facilities at the Armourdale Pump Station in Kansas City, Kan. on Apr. 4, 2024. Mensing, a graduate of the Leadership Development Program, now serves as the program coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8745560
    VIRIN: 240404-A-TN288-1314
    Resolution: 4320x2880
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas City Levees Program Manager Discusses Project with Local Reporter [Image 11 of 11], by Andres Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

