Winn Army Community Hospital took its first steps on the path to transforming beneficiaries’ relationship with the hospital Nov. 7 with a kickoff town hall-style meeting for its new patient-focused committee that beneficiaries can join and share their insights.
The first meeting of Winn’s Patient and Family Partnership Council (PFPC), held in the hospital’s conference room, introduced the concept of and the reasons behind the council. Fifteen people participated, including the hospital commander, staff members, spouses, retirees, and others.
The PFPC’s goal is patient-centered health care through identifying both areas of success and improvement at Winn.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8745223
|VIRIN:
|241107-O-WJ404-7200
|Resolution:
|3806x2693
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Winn paves way to improved patient relations, processes with newly established partnership council [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Winn paves way to improved patient relations, processes with newly established partnership council
No keywords found.