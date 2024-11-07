Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winn paves way to improved patient relations, processes with newly established partnership council [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Winn paves way to improved patient relations, processes with newly established partnership council

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital took its first steps on the path to transforming beneficiaries’ relationship with the hospital Nov. 7 with a kickoff town hall-style meeting for its new patient-focused committee that beneficiaries can join and share their insights.
    The first meeting of Winn’s Patient and Family Partnership Council (PFPC), held in the hospital’s conference room, introduced the concept of and the reasons behind the council. Fifteen people participated, including the hospital commander, staff members, spouses, retirees, and others.
    The PFPC’s goal is patient-centered health care through identifying both areas of success and improvement at Winn.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8745223
    VIRIN: 241107-O-WJ404-7200
    Resolution: 3806x2693
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winn paves way to improved patient relations, processes with newly established partnership council [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winn paves way to improved patient relations, processes with newly established partnership council
    Winn paves way to improved patient relations, processes with newly established partnership council

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Winn paves way to improved patient relations, processes with newly established partnership council

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    Patient and Family Partnership Council
    Accelerated Care Transformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download