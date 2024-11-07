Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DRC Opens in Washington County, TN

    DRC Opens in Washington County, TN

    JONESBOUROUGH, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Jonesborough, Tenn. (Nov. 7, 2024) - FEMA Disaster Recovery Center open at Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Washington County, Tennessee, offering recovery assistance to local survivors of Tropical Storm Helene.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 12:31
    Photo ID: 8745217
    VIRIN: 241107-O-RK738-8643
    Resolution: 4454x2969
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: JONESBOUROUGH, TENNESSEE, US
    HurricaneHelene24

