I Marine Expeditionary Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, November 7, 2024

SINGAPORE (November 7, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, right, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 7, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 03:29
|Photo ID:
|8744442
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-ED646-1577
|Resolution:
|7844x5229
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
