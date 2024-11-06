Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Marine Expeditionary Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, November 7, 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    I Marine Expeditionary Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, November 7, 2024

    SINGAPORE

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (November 7, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, right, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 7, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 03:29
    Photo ID: 8744442
    VIRIN: 241107-N-ED646-1577
    Resolution: 7844x5229
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, I Marine Expeditionary Force Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, November 7, 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

