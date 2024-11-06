Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MIG Birthday Ball Motivational Run

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    III MIG Birthday Ball Motivational Run

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a motivational physical training run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. The Marines conducted the motivational run to provide physical training and unit cohesion during the Marine Corps birthday ball season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 01:17
    Photo ID: 8744406
    VIRIN: 241108-M-BL979-1191
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.47 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG Birthday Ball Motivational Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    III MIG Unit Motivational Run

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    Motivation
    Training
    Birthday Ball
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download