III MIG Birthday Ball Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a motivational physical training run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. The Marines conducted the motivational run to provide physical training and unit cohesion during the Marine Corps birthday ball season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 01:17
|Photo ID:
|8744406
|VIRIN:
|241108-M-BL979-1191
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
