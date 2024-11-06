III MIG Birthday Ball Motivational Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a motivational physical training run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. The Marines conducted the motivational run to provide physical training and unit cohesion during the Marine Corps birthday ball season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)