III MIG Unit Motivational Run

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA- When dawn broke over Camp Hansen, Okinawa Japan on November 8, 2024, the sun saw a long column of motivated green circling the perimeter road of the base. Marines from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group participated in a unit motivational run this morning led by Col. Joshua J. Mayoral, the unit commander. The run was conducted to provide physical training and unit cohesion during the Marine Corps birthday ball season.



Between five and six in the morning, the Marines formed up, took accountability, and began warming up at the starting point for the run. Once ready, the Marines of the III MIG and its subordinate units began surging forward to begin the three-mile run around the base. Unit guidons rose high and flags unfurled even as their bearers took turns sprinting laps around the long formation of running Marines. The formations themselves were no less energetic; each unit roared cadences back in forth in time with the thundering step of hundreds of feet.



A combat camera Marine from the III MIG Communication Strategy and Operations Company mirrored this energy in full, running at full speed next to the formation. While the majority of the III MIG Marines wore running shoes and standard physical training uniform, Cpl. William N. Wallace ran while carrying a heavy camera and dressed in full combat utility uniform, all the while taking pictures of the motivational physical training event.



“We do not just train in COMMSTRAT, we do the job,” remarked U.S. Marine Capt. Alex English, director of the III MIG COMMSTRAT Company, while watching Cpl. Wallace race past the Marines of 5th Air Naval Gun Liaison Company with camera system in hand. Combat camera Marines are trained to conduct photography and videography with proficiency in complex scenarios to ensure mission readiness in any battlespace.



While moving down South Meyers St., the 5th ANGLICO and 7th Communications Battalion crossed paths, charging in opposite directions on asphalt lit only by streetlamps. The energy reached a fever pitch just then, and the Marines of 7th Comms Bn began roaring excitedly at the 5th ANGLICO Marines. Not to be outdone, the Marines of 5th ANGLICO barked right back, until both groups fully passed each other with hundreds of Marines still laughing and grunting at each other with unceasing volume in friendly competition. As this lieutenant remarked to the Marines on his left and right at the time, “you cannot buy culture like this. There is no culture like the Corps.”



Following the unit motivational run, Col. Mayoral and Sgt. Major Eric Cortes, the III MIG sergeant major, addressed the Marines and offered some last words of wisdom before the upcoming long weekend, which will include Veteran’s Day and the Marine Corps Birthday. The III MIG specializes in information operations, ensuring command and control as well as decision-making superiority to support mission success in contested information environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Story by 2nd Lt Joshua T. Wolek)