USS Green Bay Drops Anchor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, JAPAN (November 4, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Bryan Igualate assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) signals how many shots of the anchor chain are paid out on Nov. 4, 2024. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)