    CO’s Call and Awards on the USS Green Bay [Image 3 of 4]

    CO’s Call and Awards on the USS Green Bay

    JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SASEBO, JAPAN (November 1, 2024) Commanding Officer of USS Green Bay Capt. Aaron DeMeyer assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) addresses the crew during a captain’s call on Nov. 1, 2024. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 19:43
    Photo ID: 8744178
    VIRIN: 241101-N-DE539-1027
    Resolution: 4623x2357
    Size: 677.65 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO’s Call and Awards on the USS Green Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Green Bay

