Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 13:41 Photo ID: 8742899 VIRIN: 241106-D-IY114-9278 Resolution: 1932x1503 Size: 496.66 KB Location: HAWAII, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Garrison Hawai’i and HECO, Showcase Energy Security and Sustainability [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.