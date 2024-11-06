During a tour of the Deutsche Bundesbank, attendees of the German-American Defense Finance Exchange were shown counterfeit money October 25, 2024. DFAS Photo by Hunter Creasy.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8742747
|VIRIN:
|241025-D-D0452-1001
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|84.05 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAS Europe Co-Hosts 2024 German-American Defense Finance Exchange [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.