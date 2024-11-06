Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, visits NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Nov. 6, 2024) Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, right, orders a meal from Naval Air Station Sigonella’s galley ‘Ristorante Bella Etna,’ during a site visit, Nov. 6, 2024. NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieles Lopez)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 07:46
    Photo ID: 8742240
    VIRIN: 241106-N-ZB518-1018
    Resolution: 5178x3445
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    This work, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, visits NAS Sigonella, by PO2 Sebastian Portieleslopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    galley
    sailors
    REGCOM

