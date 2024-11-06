Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, visits NAS Sigonella

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Nov. 6, 2024) Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, right, orders a meal from Naval Air Station Sigonella’s galley ‘Ristorante Bella Etna,’ during a site visit, Nov. 6, 2024. NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieles Lopez)