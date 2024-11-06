Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Jenna Sabile [Image 5 of 6]

    Cadet Jenna Sabile

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus  

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Cadet Jenna Sabile, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2025 and member of the women's tennis team, poses for a portrait at Malek Tennis Center on West Point, New York on Nov. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8740336
    VIRIN: 241105-A-AK380-1936
    Resolution: 3597x5396
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Tennis
    Cadet
    USMA
    West Point

