Cadet Jenna Sabile, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2025 and member of the women's tennis team, poses for a portrait at Malek Tennis Center on West Point, New York on Nov. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)