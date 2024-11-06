Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mock drone is used during a simulation explosion during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise Nov. 2, 2024 on Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City. The NORE provides an opportunity to communicate the evolving capabilities of the 151st Wing, in the context of the Global Power Competition, aiming to enhance operational readiness, test multi-capable Airmen, and develop new tactics and procedures in response to the threat posed by near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Danny Whitlock)