Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise [Image 22 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Wing

    A mock drone is used during a simulation explosion during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise Nov. 2, 2024 on Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City. The NORE provides an opportunity to communicate the evolving capabilities of the 151st Wing, in the context of the Global Power Competition, aiming to enhance operational readiness, test multi-capable Airmen, and develop new tactics and procedures in response to the threat posed by near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8740321
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-DP148-1234
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise
    Utah Air National Guard conducts readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah
    UTANG
    151 WG
    NORE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download