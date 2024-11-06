Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Collaboration, Cooperation, Communication. This is important to the DLA Information Operations team. Hiep Le, DLA Application Development Portfolio Manager and Casey Beaird, Technical Lead, DLA’s Enterprise Business System, meet via Teams to talk about their program and about delivering efficient logistics solutions for DLA and the warfighter. October 30, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs