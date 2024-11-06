Soldiers deployed to Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo participated in a Halloween 5K run, October 31, 2024. Participants included members of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission and Area Support Group - Balkans. Being mission ready includes time to relax, exercise the body and mind, and have fun as a community. The 5K is one of many spooky events held around Camp Bondsteel celebrating the Halloween holiday. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 06:05
|Photo ID:
|8739847
|VIRIN:
|241031-A-HY815-4620
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTELL, ZZ
This work, Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.