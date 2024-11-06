Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers deployed to Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo participated in a Halloween 5K run, October 31, 2024. Participants included members of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission and Area Support Group - Balkans. Being mission ready includes time to relax, exercise the body and mind, and have fun as a community. The 5K is one of many spooky events held around Camp Bondsteel celebrating the Halloween holiday. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)