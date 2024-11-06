Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K

    CAMP BONDSTELL, KOSOVO

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers deployed to Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo participated in a Halloween 5K run, October 31, 2024. Participants included members of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission and Area Support Group - Balkans. Being mission ready includes time to relax, exercise the body and mind, and have fun as a community. The 5K is one of many spooky events held around Camp Bondsteel celebrating the Halloween holiday. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8739847
    VIRIN: 241031-A-HY815-4620
    Resolution: 3400x2267
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTELL, ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K
    Camp Bondsteel Halloween 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download