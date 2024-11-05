Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen Visits MEDDAC Bavaria [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen Visits MEDDAC Bavaria

    ROSE BARRACKS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Rachel Herrod 

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria

    Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, chief of the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps and director of the Defense Health Network National Capital Region, hosted a leader professional development session for medical personnel from MEDDAC-Bavaria and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria on November 4, 2024 at Rose Barracks Theater, Germany.

    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BAYERN, DE
