Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, chief of the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps and director of the Defense Health Network National Capital Region, hosted a leader professional development session for medical personnel from MEDDAC-Bavaria and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria on November 4, 2024 at Rose Barracks Theater, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 05:12
|Photo ID:
|8739820
|VIRIN:
|240411-O-ZE462-5010
|Resolution:
|6710x4473
|Size:
|12.51 MB
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen Visits MEDDAC Bavaria [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Herrod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.