U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen Visits MEDDAC Bavaria

Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, chief of the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps and director of the Defense Health Network National Capital Region, hosted a leader professional development session for medical personnel from MEDDAC-Bavaria and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria on November 4, 2024 at Rose Barracks Theater, Germany.