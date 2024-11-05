WHINSEC Honors 30 years of Service to the Nation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Friday, #WHINSEC Familia, friends, and relatives of Command Sergeant Major Antonio Gomez came together at the Institute to honor Gomez's 30 years of service to the Nation. Photos can be seen at https://whinsec.smugmug.com/RETSGMGomezNOV2024

A grateful Nation thanks you.