FEMA Administrator Meets with South Carolina Governor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

West Columbia, S.C. (Oct. 24, 2024) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visited South Carolina's Emergency Operations Center to meet with Governor Henry McMasters for a briefing on the recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. Also in attendance was FEMA Deputy Regional Administrator Robert Ashe, S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson and alongside FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer, Brett Howard and other FEMA officials.