    FEMA Administrator Meets with South Carolina Governor [Image 6 of 7]

    WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    West Columbia, S.C. (Oct. 24, 2024) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visited South Carolina's Emergency Operations Center to meet with Governor Henry McMasters for a briefing on the recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. Also in attendance was FEMA Deputy Regional Administrator Robert Ashe, S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson and alongside FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer, Brett Howard and other FEMA officials.

