Adm. Caudle Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (June 11, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Capt. Chad Brooks, Officer-in-Charge of Construction, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine discuss the multi-mission Dry Dock 1 project during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine. Caudle met with leadership, toured several facilities, including the multi-mission Dry Dock 1 modernization in support of critical Navy initiatives as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden J. Bourque/Released)