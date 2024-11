Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Aveni poses with a pumpkin painted with the Coast Guard emblem at Station Mayport, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Crew members were preparing for the upcoming Halloween holiday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)