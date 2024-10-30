Brig. Gen. Teyhen visits JMTG-U

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, director, Defense Health Network National Capital Region for the Defense Health Agency, discusses career updates with U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Hemple, a physician assistant with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, during her visit to the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine aid station at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 4, 2024. During her visit, Teyhen discussed with the medical providers topics surrounding morale and welfare, work efficiency and future career and branch developments of the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)