    Brig. Gen. Teyhen visits JMTG-U [Image 7 of 7]

    Brig. Gen. Teyhen visits JMTG-U

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, director, Defense Health Network National Capital Region for the Defense Health Agency, discusses career updates with U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Hemple, a physician assistant with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, during her visit to the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine aid station at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 4, 2024. During her visit, Teyhen discussed with the medical providers topics surrounding morale and welfare, work efficiency and future career and branch developments of the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 05:45
    VIRIN: 241104-Z-BK944-7755
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Brig. Gen. Teyhen visits JMTG-U [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

