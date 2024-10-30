Spouse gets information about a new career at the Total Army Career Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adriana Zendejas ,a military spouse, gets information about a new career as an engineering tech during the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, features more than 500 job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yarisma De Leon)