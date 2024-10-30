KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan F. Mikita, a sensor support Marine with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, assembles a Lightweight Counter-Mortar Radar system during exercise Keen Sword 25 at U.S. Marine Corps Training Facility Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. The radar systems allow units to actively track and scan moving vessels enhancing field capabilities and readiness. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Mikita is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Gavaldon)