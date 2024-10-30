F-35B developmental test execution revs up during sea trials with JS Kaga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft taxis on the flight deck of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) during developmental test Nov. 2, 2024, in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Flight deck handlers marshal Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr. Nick Baker, F-35 test pilot, a member of the F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force (Pax ITF) assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Three (VX-23), as U.S. Marine Maj. Zach Laser, F-35 test pilot, Pax ITF, VX-23, refuels on the MSDF’s largest ship. Pax ITF flight test members, U.S. Sailors and Marines, and the JS Kaga crew are executing developmental test during these sea trials to gather the necessary compatibility data to certify F-35B Lightning II short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft operations. Following analysis, the test team will make recommendations for future F-35B operational launch and recovery envelopes, further enhancing the Japanese navy's capabilities. The results of the testing will contribute to improved interoperability between Japan and the United States, strengthening the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance and strengthening the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan is an F-35 Joint Program Office foreign military sales customer planning to purchase 42 F-35Bs. The F-35 Joint Program Office continues to develop, produce, and sustain the F-35 Air System to fulfill its mandate to deliver a capable, available, and affordable air system with fifth-generation capabilities.