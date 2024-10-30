Meeting About Modernization Strategy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Defense Logistics Agency J62X Platform team (government and contractors) met at DLA Land and Maritime in Columbus, Ohio, to discuss the DLA Enterprise Business System (EBS) Application Programming Interface (API) modernization strategy, identify continuous improvement opportunities and discuss our transition to dedicated teams for Agile project execution. October 24, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.