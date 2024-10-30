Meeting About Modernization Strategy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Members of the Defense Logistics Agency J62X Platform team (government and contractors) met at DLA Land and Maritime in Columbus, Ohio, to discuss the DLA Enterprise Business System (EBS) Application Programming Interface (API) modernization strategy, identify continuous improvement opportunities and discuss our transition to dedicated teams for Agile project execution. October 24, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.

