Meeting About Modernization Strategy

Members of the Defense Logistics Agency J62X Platform team (government and contractors) met at DLA Land and Maritime in Columbus, Ohio, to discuss the DLA Enterprise Business System (EBS) Application Programming Interface (API) modernization strategy, identify continuous improvement opportunities and discuss our transition to dedicated teams for Agile project execution. October 24, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8733946
|VIRIN:
|241024-D-LU733-5109
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
