Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons Qualification Ft. Custer, Augusta Michigan

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Weapons Qualification Ft. Custer, Augusta Michigan

    AUGUSTA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Army Soldiers, assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves, engage targets with the M4 carbine rifle during their weapon qualification at Fort Custer, Augusta, Mich., on Nov. 2, 2024. Soldiers are required to qualify on their assigned weapon annually to maintain their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sergeant Patrick Mayabb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 14:03
    Photo ID: 8733587
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-PJ003-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 456.28 KB
    Location: AUGUSTA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Qualification Ft. Custer, Augusta Michigan, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    415th Civil Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download