Weapons Qualification Ft. Custer, Augusta Michigan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Soldiers, assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves, engage targets with the M4 carbine rifle during their weapon qualification at Fort Custer, Augusta, Mich., on Nov. 2, 2024. Soldiers are required to qualify on their assigned weapon annually to maintain their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sergeant Patrick Mayabb)