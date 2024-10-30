926th Wing Photo

Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 926th Wing gather for a wing photo on the flight line at the Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 2, 2024. Col. Jason Reiss heads the formation as the 926th Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo).
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8733451
|VIRIN:
|241102-F-JS622-1003
|Resolution:
|3802x1776
|Size:
|518.34 KB
|Location:
|NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|0
