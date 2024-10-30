U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Sparta

241102-N-PG545-1318, Sparta, N.J .(November 2, 2024) Musician 1st Class Alexandra Albrecht, from St. Louis, Missouri, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Sparta High School. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
