Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Goes Vertical

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Future Goes Vertical

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    75th US Army Reserve Innovation Command

    Two Soldiers from the Detachment E, Army Applications Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, observe a V-BAT Unmanned Aerial System vertically descend on a landing pad Sept. 17, 2024, at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. Approximately 10 Soldiers from the 75th USARIC participated in EDGE24, an Army exercise focused on integrating unmanned systems, data-sharing innovations and network resilience to strengthen air-combat capabilities in complex environments. Through direct collaboration with industry experts at Yuma Proving Ground, the Soldiers provided frontline insights to refine these cutting-edge technologies, bridging the gap between concept and real-world application. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet, 75th USARIC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 22:54
    Photo ID: 8732718
    VIRIN: 240917-A-DB402-6364
    Resolution: 1027x1600
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Goes Vertical, by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aviation Reinvented: How the 75 th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command brings A.I. to the skies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UAV
    Yuma Proving Ground
    Future Vertical Lift
    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command
    EDGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download