Future Goes Vertical

Two Soldiers from the Detachment E, Army Applications Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, observe a V-BAT Unmanned Aerial System vertically descend on a landing pad Sept. 17, 2024, at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. Approximately 10 Soldiers from the 75th USARIC participated in EDGE24, an Army exercise focused on integrating unmanned systems, data-sharing innovations and network resilience to strengthen air-combat capabilities in complex environments. Through direct collaboration with industry experts at Yuma Proving Ground, the Soldiers provided frontline insights to refine these cutting-edge technologies, bridging the gap between concept and real-world application. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet, 75th USARIC)