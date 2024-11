Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students at Elizabeth City State University cheer on the Vikings at their final home game against the Bowie State University Bulldogs Nov. 2, 2024. Rear Adm. John “Jay” Vann, commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District, attended the game as the Executive Champion for ECSU’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI), where he has the authority to select one student each year for the CSPI program. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)