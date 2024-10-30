Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Street renamed to honor 1ID Vietnam Vet

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Autumn Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division conducted a street renaming ceremony to commemorate the heroic actions of Capt. Larry L. Taylor, a veteran of the 1st Inf. Div. awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Vietnam War, on Fort Riley, Kansas, Nov. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Autumn Johnson)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lasting Impact: Taylor Road Commemorates Vietnam Veteran

    1ID
    Fort Riley
    1st Inf. Div.
    Larry Taylor

