Street renamed to honor 1ID Vietnam Vet

The 1st Infantry Division conducted a street renaming ceremony to commemorate the heroic actions of Capt. Larry L. Taylor, a veteran of the 1st Inf. Div. awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Vietnam War, on Fort Riley, Kansas, Nov. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Autumn Johnson)