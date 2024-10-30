Lasting Impact: Taylor Road Commemorates Vietnam Veteran

FORT RILEY, Kansas - The 1st Infantry Division conducted a street renaming ceremony to commemorate the heroic actions of Capt. Larry L. Taylor, a veteran of the 1st Inf. Div. awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Vietnam War, on Fort Riley, Kansas, Nov. 1, 2024.



The ceremony to recognize Taylor’s actions during the Vietnam War took place at the corner of where formerly named Smoky Hill Road and Marshall Drive meet on post.

“This is a tremendous honor for a tremendous pilot,” said Sgt. (Ret.) Dave Hill, a veteran of the 1st Inf. Div., rescued by Taylor in the Vietnam War. “As long as we remember him in events like this, Larry is still here.”



The newly named Taylor Road is another reminder of the 1st Infantry Division’s dedication to honoring the legacy of Soldiers of the Big Red One.

“I had the very great privilege of training with Larry Taylor in my early months of Vietnam,“ said Chief Warrant Officer 2 (Ret.) J.O. Ratliff, a veteran of the 1st Inf. Div. who co-piloted alongside Taylor in the Vietnam War.” He absolutely embodied duty first by risking his life to save ours.”



On June 18, 1968, at approximately 2100, a horn sounded and the pilots raced to get their helicopters en route to a rice paddy near a village south of Ap Go Cong, Bình Dương Province of the Republic of Vietnam. After learning that the coordinates led to a four-man long-range reconnaissance patrol team whom the enemy had outnumbered and surrounded, Taylor had to think fast.



He directed his wingman to fire his remaining mini-gun rounds along the eastern flank of the patrol team and then return to base camp. Taylor fired his own remaining mine-gun rounds along the team’s western flank, using his Cobra’s landing lights to draw the enemy’s attention while the patrol team headed southeast toward a nearby extraction point Taylor had designated. Flying at the enemy, a pilot of a helicopter designed for only two, rescued four additional people on its landing gear - a feat never attempted before.



“While Captain Larry Taylor dismissed his actions as ‘just doing his job’, he fully embodied duty first,” said U.S. Army Col. Matthew Hardman, the deputy commanding officer of maneuvers of the 1st Inf. Div. “With the naming of this street, we have a tangible daily reminder of his legacy and that heroes have and do walk among us.”



Taylor’s bravery and valor enabled families to be reunited, and his life, service and indelible leadership will continue to beacon inspiration, urging everyone in the Big Red One to strive for excellence and carry forth his legacy.

