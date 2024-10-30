Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Peak 2025 [Image 9 of 11]

    Falcon Peak 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Falcon Peak - Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems

    Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command hosted distinguished visitors at Falcon Peak on Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 30, 2024. Falcon Peak is a USNORTHCOM led counter-small unmanned aircraft system experiment and the first Department of Defense C-sUAS initiative focused on detecting, tracking, and mitigating sUAS incursions at DoD installations in the United States. Falcon Peak occurred between Oct. 19-30, 2024. (U.S. Department of Defense photos by Josh Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 13:23
    Photo ID: 8730941
    VIRIN: 241030-D-NH566-1071
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Ft. Carson
    USNORTHCOM
    C-sUAS
    Gen. Gregory Guillot
    Falcon Peak

